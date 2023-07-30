Open Menu

Hope Leads Windies To First ODI Win Over India In Four Years

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Hope leads Windies to first ODI win over India in four years

Bridgetown, Barbados, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :West Indies captain Shai Hope played the sheet anchor role to perfection in taking his team to a series-levelling six-wicket victory over India in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

After his bowlers capitalised on a helpful pitch and an unconvincing India batting effort to dismiss their opponents for 181 off 40.5 overs, Hope's unbeaten 63 and the support of Keacy Carty (48 not out) in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 91 ended a nine-match run of defeats to India in ODIs spanning four years.

It was also a swift comeback in the wake of the Caribbean side's dispiriting five-wicket loss in the opening match at the same venue on Thursday and sets the stage for the series decider on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Hope was joined by Carty when Kuldeep Yadav bowled Shimron Hetmyer to leave the home side at 91 for four in the 17th over.

That strike came after Shardul Thakur's three-wicket burst which brought India back into the match following a 53-run opening stand between Kyle Mayers and Brandon King.

"Once I can contribute to team wins I am happy. Whether I get a 50, whether I get a hundred, whether I get a double-hundred, as long as we win I am happy," said a delighted Hope.

Of his partnership with Carty, he added: "Against such a good bowling attack, we had to push hard for ones and twos and that kept us on course." Earlier, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and seamer Romario Shepherd claimed three wickets each as India, who rested regular captain Rohit Sharma and premier batsman Virat Kohli, tumbled after an opening stand of 90 between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.

With their innings also interrupted twice by seasonal showers, the visitors laboured to gain any middle or lower-order momentum.

Motie separated the opening pair when Gill, on 34, was held at long-off and Kishan slashed a short ball from Shepherd four balls later to be well held by Alick Athanaze diving at backward-point.

Kishan's 55, his second consecutive half-century, came off 55 balls with six four and one six.

Suryakumar Yadav (24) was the only other player in the line-up to last any length of time in the middle as the pace of Alzarri Joseph (2 for 35) also proved unsettling for the visitors.

"This will now get the character out of everyone going to a decider rather than a dead match," said stand-in captain Hardik Pandya in putting a positive spin on the loss.

"Things didn't go our way today but we still had some good performances so we are all looking forward to the final match."

Related Topics

India Dead Attack Trinidad Brandon Same Barbados Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Ishan Kishan Shardul Thakur Kuldeep Yadav Shimron Hetmyer All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

8 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

13 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

13 hours ago
MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

13 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

13 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

13 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

14 hours ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

16 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous