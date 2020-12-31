Hope, scepticism as Moscow launches vaccination drive

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Vera Stepanova waits nervously at a Moscow clinic for her turn to be vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V jab.

The 73-year-old spent a sleepless night in anticipation and says she has no doubts about taking the vaccine.

"I'm so afraid of this disease. We have to protect ourselves," the retired school principal says, her face covered by a surgical mask. "I waited for my turn and I came with pleasure, hoping that everything will be all right." Stepanova was among a group of older Russians receiving the vaccine this week as Moscow launched a campaign to inoculate residents aged over 60.

For many the vaccination comes as a relief, a chance to leave their homes or see their grandchildren without fear.

"I'm tired of staying at home. I would like to get antibodies faster so that I can go for a walk," says Stepanova's 82-year-old husband Georgy.

But not everyone is lining up for Sputnik V.

Many Russians are deeply sceptical of being vaccinated -- a huge hurdle for the country in a week that also saw officials confirm that its death toll from the virus is more than three times higher than previously reported.