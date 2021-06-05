Hopes for 'historic' global corporate tax deal as G7 meets

London, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations are on Saturday expected to announce support for a minimum global level of corporate tax, aimed at getting multinationals -- especially tech giants -- to pay more into government coffers hit hard by the pandemic.

According to a draft communique seen by AFP, the finance chiefs and central bankers of the world's seven richest nations will express "strong support" and a "high level of ambition" over the US-backed tax plans.

French economy minister Bruno Le Maire told journalists on Friday evening: "If we have an agreement tomorrow, it will be a historic step forward".

It will also "give considerable momentum to the G20", scheduled to hold a finance meeting in July, he said.