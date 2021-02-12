Hopes grow for lockdown easing as UK nears vaccine target

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Britain closed in Friday on a mid-February target to offer coronavirus vaccinations to 15 million of the most vulnerable people in the UK, raising hopes it could lead to restrictions being eased.

More than 13.5 million people have been given a jab since the country's biggest-ever immunisation programme began in early December, with a daily average of 431,232 receiving a vaccine last week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to offer jabs to all those in its top four priority groups -- which includes over-70s, care home residents and some key workers -- by the end of this week.

The devolved government in Wales, which controls its own health policy, said it will reach its target of vaccinating the top four categories on Friday.

Figures showed nearly 22 percent of people in Wales have been vaccinated, compared to 20.3 percent in England, 19.2 percent in Scotland and 18.7 percent in Northern Ireland.

The UK government in London, which is responsible for sourcing vaccines, is next aiming to have offered jabs to all over-50s by May and the entire adult population by September.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said the successful vaccine rollout combined with falling infection rates could soon allow for some restrictions to be lifted "carefully and cautiously".

"We can see a path into the spring where it will be possible for us to go back to doing some of the things that we're all missing so much," he told the BBC.