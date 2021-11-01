UrduPoint.com

Hopes High As Tourists Touch Down For Thailand Re-opening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 10:00 AM

Hopes high as tourists touch down for Thailand re-opening

Phuket, Thailand, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Overseas tourists began pouring into Bangkok and the holiday island of Phuket on Monday as Thailand kickstarted its tourism industry after 18 months of Covid curbs.

The coronavirus pandemic hammered the kingdom's tourism-reliant economy, which last year saw its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis as arrivals dwindled more than 80 percent.

Thai authorities have given the green light to vaccinated tourists from over 60 "low-risk" countries to skip hotel quarantine -- providing the sector a much-needed lifeline.

Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport and Phuket's international terminal were the first on Monday morning to receive visitors, with mostly European tourists greeted by staff dressed in PPE gear to process their documents.

"We are very, very happy," Andre Winkler, 55, told AFP after he and his partner passed immigration in Bangkok.

"We stay in Thailand for six months every year for winter time because in Germany, it's cold... The last time, before corona, we came to Thailand was 2019," he said. "It's been too long." In Phuket, Susanne Peter, 57, said she and her partner will stay on the island for a week before moving on to Bangkok and Hua Hin, another beach getaway.

"We love the (Thai) people, they are really kind and really friendly," she told AFP, adding this was their first trip since the pandemic began.

Airports of Thailand -- which manages the country's international terminals -- said it expects Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi to receive 30,000 passengers on Monday.

Visitors are required to take a covid test upon landing, and spend a night at a government-approved hotel to await results before being allowed to travel freely across the kingdom.

- 'Return to normal' - Thailand hopes to capitalise on travellers escaping the winter blues in December, with several European countries, the United States and China on the approved list.

"The most important thing that the government and I are thinking right now is to make people's livelihoods return to normal," Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha said Friday.

Tourism accounts for nearly a fifth of the economy and the impact of the pandemic has reverberated across various sectors, from restaurants to transportation.

But authorities expect 10 to 15 million visitors to return next year, with revenues forecast to surpass $30 billion.

Industry insiders are less optimistic, however, especially with regional giant China -- the source of the lion's share of tourists -- still requiring returnees to undergo a strict quarantine programme.

Thailand is still registering about 10,000 Covid infections a day while only about 40 percent of the population have received two vaccine doses.

- 'Cannot be the same' - Pre-pandemic Thailand saw nearly 40 million visitors arrive annually to stroll its sandy beaches, sample street food and enjoy its infamous nightlife.

A pilot re-opening scheme dubbed the "sandbox" kicked off in July, with Phuket allowing fully vaccinated visitors to roam the island paradise for two weeks before being allowed to travel to other areas of Thailand.

But it drew just 58,685 visitors in four months, a drop in the ocean compared to the numbers Thailand has come to expect.

Beachside vendors in Phuket were itching for a higher influx on the eve of the re-opening.

Dit, 18, who works at his uncle's sun lounge and juice bar on Kamala Beach, said their income was about $150 a day before the pandemic.

The business was forced to close for several months but reopened three weeks ago and is now generating about $30 a day.

"This (re-opening) will be better than the small sandbox tourist numbers, but we don't expect all the deck chairs to be filled straight away," he told AFP.

But in Koh Phi Phi -- a popular island stop on the booze-fuelled backpacker trail -- entrepreneurs were wary of a return to "business as usual".

"Before it was the cheapest tourists in the world and all they wanted was sex, drugs and alcohol," said Roger Andreu, who works at a dive shop.

"We need to make money but it cannot be the same."

Related Topics

World Thailand Business Drugs China Hotel Germany Same Hua Hin Phuket Bangkok United States Money July December 2019 All From Government Industry Share Asia Billion Million Airport Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2021

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

2 hours ago
 MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 1 ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hou ..

UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hours

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to im ..

Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency a ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planni ..

Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planning’ unveiled at Expo 2020 Du ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.