UrduPoint.com

Hopes None Killed In Turkey Building Collapse As 21 Escape

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Hopes none killed in Turkey building collapse as 21 escape

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Twenty-one people survived being buried under heavy debris when a two-storey building collapsed in eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the government said, adding that no more people were believed to be missing.

The incident occurred on a busy street in the city of Malatya, as residents filled shops on their way home from work.

Around 20 people were believed to be inside the building when it crumbled shortly before 5 pm (1400 GMT), regional governor Aydin Barus said.

But interior ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli said rescue workers had pulled 13 people from the rubble, while eight others managed to escape on their own.

"According to the information we have, there are no more missing people," Catakli said late Tuesday, without ruling out the possibility that one or more people could still be trapped.

"Let's hope we don't have any bad surprises." Thirteen people were hospitalised, with two taken to intensive care, Barus said.

Witnesses and media reports said the building crumbled during planned renovation work that resulted in damage to one of the walls separating two of the ground floor restaurants.

"I heard a crack first and then the building collapsed. A cloud of dust emerged. It was like judgement day," witness Turhan Cobanoglu told HaberTurk television.

The Turkish government's disaster and emergency management agency said 260 rescue worker were deployed to the scene, which was lit up to allow efforts to continue through the night.

CCTV footage of the collapse showed the building suddenly crumbling, shooting up a huge cloud of dust. A car parked in front of the building sped off while passers-by rushed to help those trapped under the rubble.

Malatya's main opposition CHP party chairman Enver Kiraz said that on the building's "first floor, there was a chicken restaurant, a dried nuts seller and bakery".

"And on the second floor there was a coffee house," Kiraz told AFP by telephone.

The cause of the collapse remained unclear, but Barus pointed the finger at the work being done on the building.

The building's owner and three people who were carrying out the work have been taken into custody, Malatya's prosecutor's office said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Governor Turkey Car Aydin Malatya Media TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

8 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

9 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

9 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

8 hours ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.