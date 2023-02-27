UrduPoint.com

Hopes Of Deal On N. Ireland Protocol As EU Chief To Meet UK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Hopes of deal on N. Ireland protocol as EU chief to meet UK PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The prospect of a deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland appeared tantalisingly close Sunday as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced they were to meet in the UK "for final talks".

The planned meeting on Monday follows months of intensive negotiations over the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which was signed between London and Brussels as part of the UK's Brexit divorce from the European Union.

The protocol has kept Northern Ireland in the European single market -- to the anger of the province's pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Any revision of the protocol will have to reassure not just the DUP but also some sections of Sunak's Conservative Party, which fear a fraying of bonds between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

The two leaders were expected "to meet late lunchtime Monday for final talks" in Berkshire, a county west of London, said a statement released by Sunak's Downing Street office late on Sunday.

"The prime minister wants to ensure that any deal fixes the practical problems on the ground, ensures trade flows freely within the whole of the UK, safeguards Northern Ireland's place in our Union and returns sovereignty to the people of Northern Ireland," the PM's office said.

A cabinet meeting would take place in the afternoon at which an update on the talks would be given.

If a final deal is agreed, Sunak and von der Leyen will hold a short joint press conference in the late afternoon.

Sunak would then head to parliament to deliver a statement on the agreement, Downing Street said.

Hours before Sunak and von der Leyen announced the meeting, however, a member of the Eurosceptic wing of the prime minister's party warned that parliament should not be rushed into accepting a deal.

"Trying to bounce parliament usually ends badly," Mark Francois, chairman of the hardline European Research Group of Conservative MPs, told Sky News.

He said the issue was about "whose law was sovereign in Northern Ireland. We need to get rid of EU law in Northern Ireland." The text of any deal should be shown to MPs so they could "fully understand it then at that point we might be ready to vote on it", he said.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar, meanwhile, welcomed news of the meeting.

"We should acknowledge the level of engagement between the UK gov, the European Commission and the NI parties in recent months," he said on Twitter.

As speculation mounted on Saturday that an agreement was imminent, the Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) said he believed a deal was close.

"Certainly the deal isn't done yet," Varadkar told broadcaster RTE. "But I do think we are inching towards conclusion." As Ireland remains a member of the European Union, Brexit created a land border between the United Kingdom and the EU.

Von der Leyen had been expected to travel to Britain on Saturday, and was to meet King Charles III.

UK government sources, however, confirmed to the PA news agency that that trip had been called off.

Disagreements over the protocol have stopped the functioning of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Opponents are especially vigilant against any changes that would see EU single market laws continue to apply in Northern Ireland, even if lighter-touch rules favoured by both sides were introduced.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government since February last year because of a walk-out by the DUP.

The party had been due to share power with pro-Ireland Sinn Fein, which became the biggest party in the assembly after elections last May.

But the DUP collapsed the power-sharing executive because of its opposition to the Brexit protocol.

The DUP has always said it wants the protocol overhauled or scrapped entirely, arguing it casts Northern Ireland adrift from the rest of the UK and makes a united Ireland more likely.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Vote Twitter European Union Divorce Brussels Leo London Ireland United Kingdom Brexit February May Border Sunday Market From Government Cabinet Agreement Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

13 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

14 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

15 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.