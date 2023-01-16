UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash 'nil'

Pokhara, Nepal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Nepali rescue workers scoured a debris-strewn ravine Monday for more bodies from the mangled wreckage of a plane with 72 people on board, with hopes of any survivors now "nil", according to officials.

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plummeted into the steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames as it approached the central city of Pokhara on Sunday morning, in Nepal's worst aviation disaster since 1992.

The cause was not yet known but a video on social media -- verified by AFP partner ESN -- showed the twin-propeller aircraft banking suddenly and sharply to the left as it approached Pokhara airport. A loud explosion followed.

Nepal, which has a poor record on air safety, observed a day of mourning on Monday for the victims.

Soldiers used ropes and stretchers to retrieve bodies from the 300-metre (1,000-foot) deep ravine late into the night, with recovery efforts resuming on Monday.

"We have collected 68 bodies so far.

We are searching for four more bodies. We should continue until we get the bodies," senior local official Tek Bahadur KC told AFP.

"We pray for a miracle. But, the hope of finding anyone alive is nil," he said.

Debris from the airliner was strewn across the crash site, including the mangled remains of passenger seats and the plane's white-coloured fuselage.

Rescue workers had rushed to the site after the crash, and tried to put out the raging fires that had sent thick black smoke into the sky.

There were 15 foreigners on board, including five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one passenger each from Argentina, Australia, France and Ireland, Yeti spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula told AFP.

The rest were Nepalis.

"Incredibly sad news out of Nepal of a plane crashing with many passengers on board," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday, adding that his government was seeking information about the Australian national on board.

