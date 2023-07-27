Open Menu

Horan Denies Dutch Famous Win, Australia Eye World Cup Last 16

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Horan denies Dutch famous win, Australia eye World Cup last 16

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Lindsey Horan denied the Netherlands a famous win over the United States on Thursday in a 1-1 draw while co-hosts Australia were primed to face Nigeria and seal a place in the last 16.

The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 four years ago to retain the World Cup and are now pursuing a third title in a row, something that has never been done before.

But they were far from their best in front of a crowd of 27,312 in Wellington and fell behind in the 17th minute to a superb strike from midfielder Jill Roord.

Vlatko Andonovski's side grew into the game and struck back just after the hour with a header from skipper Horan, moments after she clashed with her Lyon teammate Danielle van de Donk.

The Americans might have won it after that, but the biggest match of the group stages ended in stalemate and neither side is yet assured of a berth in the knockout phase heading into their final group games.

On Tuesday, the United States face Portugal and the Netherlands play Vietnam, with both expected to win.

US coach Andonovski described Horan's response to the altercation with Van de Donk as a turning point.

"It's a really good example of the leader that she is. She gets fouled, kicked, hurt and obviously it's a very difficult moment," Andonovski said.

"And instead of crying about it, she just goes and makes a statement." His opposite number, Andries Jonker, was content with the point and called the game a good advert for women's football.

"These games are battles from the first second to the last. The only thing you can say is that women's football has evolved incredibly," the Netherlands coach said.

"We're there, along with the US, and I'm very satisfied with that."

Related Topics

Football World Australia Lyon Wellington Van Portugal United States Nigeria Netherlands Vietnam Women From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

44 minutes ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

55 minutes ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

56 minutes ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

60 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

1 hour ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

1 hour ago
UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 hours ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous