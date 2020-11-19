UrduPoint.com
Horan Out Of Netherlands Friendly After Covid Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Horan out of Netherlands friendly after Covid case

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :US international Lindsey Horan was ruled out of the world champions' upcoming friendly with the Netherlands on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19, US Soccer said in a statement.

The 26-year-old midfielder, a member of the US squad that won back-to-back World Cups in France last year, returned a positive test during pre-travel testing procedures.

"Horan is currently doing well and is observing the appropriate quarantine protocols," US Soccer said.

Uncapped midfielder Jaelin Howell has been promoted to the squad for the November 27 game in Breda.

Howell, 20, is coming off a successful season at collegiate level where she helped Florida State win the 2020 ACC Women's Soccer Championship.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

