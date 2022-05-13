UrduPoint.com

Horgan Gives Leinster 'the Edge' In Champions Cup Heavyweight Semi

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Leinster can beat Toulouse in Saturday's heavyweight European Champions Cup semi-final and move to within one victory of equalling the French giant's record of five titles, the Irish province's former wing Shane Horgan told AFP.

Star-studded four-time champions Leinster -- the only non-French club remaining with last year's finalists La Rochelle playing Racing 92 on Sunday -- will be driven on in Dublin by their talisman Johnny Sexton.

Defending champions Toulouse, though, will have world player of the year Antoine Dupont pulling the strings as well as a host of players from France's Six Nations Grand Slam winning side.

Horgan, who won the European Cup with Leinster in 2009 and 2011, says the outcome on Saturday will be "decided up front (the scrum)".

The Toulouse pack were certainly formidable in their last trip to Dublin a for their quarter-final with Munster, which the French side won on a penalty shoot-out.

Horgan, however, sees plenty of reason for his old province to be optimistic.

"Leinster have the edge first and foremost being at home which is really significant at this stage of the competition," Horgan told AFP by phone.

"For Toulouse, winning back to back away games is difficult.

"They also had an incredibly draining match both mentally and physically whilst Leinster did not have either of those.

"On the other hand Leinster have had issues getting past this type of team in the last four years and they will be very aware of their inability to do so.

"Plus Toulouse have the confidence of champions." With so many of the same players facing each other again, Horgan sees it as a virtual rematch of Ireland's Six Nations match in Paris, which the French won 30-24.

"It does look a bit like Ireland versus France," chuckled Horgan.

"Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack are key players but whilst there will be a residual memory of their performances against Ireland, the Leinster coaches will have focussed on how they operate for Toulouse."

