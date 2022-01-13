UrduPoint.com

Hornets End 16-game Losing Streak With Win Over 76ers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Charlotte Hornets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-98 in a Wednesday NBA clash.

Gordon Hayward led the Hornets to their first victory after 16 straight defeats with 30 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Hornets also had not won any games against the Sixers since Nov.

2, 2016 – the longest active losing streak to one team in the NBA.

Joel Embiid scored 31 points for the fifth straight game but his efforts couldn't save the Sixers from their first defeat after seven straight victories.

The Charlotte Hornets are now at 7th in the Western Conference standings with 23 wins and 19 loses, while the Philadelphia 76ers are 5th with 23 wins and 17 loses.

