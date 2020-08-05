UrduPoint.com
Horror Crash Scars Tour Of Poland Stage Finish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Katowice, Poland, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The first stage of the Tour of Poland ended in a horror crash on Wednesday which saw one rider thrown over a barrier at 80km/h while others crumbled to the ground in a desperate attempt to avoid a pile-up.

Footage showed Fabio Jakobsen, of the Deceuninck-Quick Step, racing elbow-to-elbow with Dylan Groenewegen of Jumbo-Visma as both men frantically tussled in a tight sprint to the line in Katowice.

However, Dutch cyclist Jakobsen came off worst, falling into and over the barriers before colliding with a photographer.

The incident comes a year to the day after the death of 22-year-old Belgian sprinter Bjorg Lambrecht, who died after falling and hitting a concrete structure in the 2019 race.

"We don't act that way, I just met the judges, he (Groenewegen) will surely be disqualified and we will see if it ends there," tour organiser Czeslaw Lang told Polish television TVP Sport.

"It was an unfair fight and one of the riders suffered tremendously, two more and then a judge suffered as well. The other runners are pretty much ok."The drama came at the end of the first stage, raced over 198km from Chorzow to Katowice in southern Poland.

