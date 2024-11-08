Open Menu

Horse & Cattle Show Kicked Off In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The first-ever three-day cultural show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s history commenced formally at the Sher Khan Stadium in Peshawar and will continue from November 8 to November 10.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur inaugurated the event organized under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department here on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Corps Commander Peshawar Lt.General Umar Ahmad Bukhari, Provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan, Ministers Meena Khan Afridi,Fazal Hakim Khan,Pakhtunyar Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud, Secretary of Sports Matiullah Khan, DG Sports Abdul Nasir, members of the assembly, senior government officials, athletes, and numerous spectators who enjoyed a variety of entertaining activities.

The show commenced with a free-fall jump and an air gliding display which captivated the audience.The event also featured traditional music and dance performances presented by bands of Frontier Corps North parties while dog and camel races and a horse dance display were also part of the first day events. Other attractions included the release of one thousand pigeons release in the air, martial art performance, a family festival and a vintage car show.

During these three days various traditional games including Tent Pegging, kabaddi, wrestling, camel races, camel dances, dog races, and other contests totaling sixteen will be held until November 10.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan stated that this Horse and Cattle Show was the first major event of its kind in the province organized by the incumbent government.

He emphasized the government's commitment to reviving traditional and cultural sports and festivals as they are part of the province’s historical identity.

The minister added that under the leadership of the Chief Minister the government was making significant efforts to promote sports in the province to foster a peaceful and healthy society.

He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for prioritizing the sports sector and assured that he would dedicate his efforts to the growth of this essential field under his guidance.

Additionally, he highlighted the region's rich heritage and culture, emphasizing the importance of preserving traditional festivals for future generations by organizing such events.

