Horse Show Organized At Urs Of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM

BHIT SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) On the first day of the 282nd Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in Bhit Shah the Culture department, Government of Sindh organized a horse show, along with other cultural and literary activities.

The Horse race is a significant part of the Urs celebrations, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage and agricultural practices.

The Horse show drew attention of large crowds, including devotees, visitors, and participants in various cultural and sporting events.

