Horse Show Organized At Urs Of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM
BHIT SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) On the first day of the 282nd Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in Bhit Shah the Culture department, Government of Sindh organized a horse show, along with other cultural and literary activities.
The Horse race is a significant part of the Urs celebrations, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage and agricultural practices.
The Horse show drew attention of large crowds, including devotees, visitors, and participants in various cultural and sporting events.
Recent Stories
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..
SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Horse show organized at Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai3 minutes ago
-
282nd Urs of Sufi saint , poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai begins53 minutes ago
-
Stage drama 'Zinjeer' highlights indian brutalities in IIOK3 days ago
-
NAPA kids’ Summer Camp ends with fun filled performances6 days ago
-
Literary work of Dr. Obaid Bazgh Amar honoured12 days ago
-
Tribute to Patras Bukhari at ACP14 days ago
-
RWU showcases the annual thesis projects at arts council18 days ago
-
NAPA hosting a three –day literary event titled Shaam Adab from July 2519 days ago
-
Renowned broadcaster Yasmin Tahir passes away21 days ago
-
NAPA to host 3-day literary event 'Shaam-e- Adab' from July 25.22 days ago
-
KP Pollution : A growing threat to human health1 month ago
-
Unbridled traffic mess haunting citizens in Faisalabad1 month ago