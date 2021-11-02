UrduPoint.com

Horse 'that Makes Race Commentators Cry' Earns Maiden Win In Japan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 10:50 AM

Horse 'that makes race commentators cry' earns maiden win in Japan

Tokyo, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Japanese horse racing fans celebrated and commentators cursed their luck after a filly named Sumomomomomomomomo claimed her maiden win.

The three-year-old made a dramatic late surge to claim victory at Tokyo's Oi racecourse on Monday, winning in the 12th race of her career.

The horse's unusual name has made her a social media phenomenon in Japan, with fans and tv personalities lining up to cheer her first victory.

"She finally won -- the horse with the name that makes race commentators cry!" wrote one Twitter user.

"I'm finally able to say it properly," wrote another.

Japanese television showed the commentator coping admirably with the eight "mo" in Sumomomomomomomomo's name as she sped down the final straight.

The name is based on a Japanese tongue-twister that means "plums and peaches are both peaches".

Nikkan sports daily reported that soft toys of the filly were on sale in the racecourse shop, noting that the horse's popularity looked "set to take off".

Jockey Naoki Machida said the fan support had helped secure the win.

"When you hear cheers like that, it feels great when you're almost at the finish line," Nikkan Sports quoted him as saying.

Related Topics

Sports Social Media Twitter Sale Tokyo Japan TV Race Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.14 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.14 million

6 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Mohamed’s move on frontliners laudabl ..

UAE Press: Mohamed’s move on frontliners laudable

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

10 hours ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.