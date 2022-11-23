UrduPoint.com

Horseman And Hero: Who Is Argentina's 21st Century Gaucho?

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Horseman and hero: Who is Argentina's 21st century gaucho?

San Antonio de Areco, Argentina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Riders in berets, espadrilles and traditional neck scarves stand out against a dust cloud enveloping a melee of hundreds of horses as they expertly herd the animals.

The riders are gauchos, deft horsemen who occupy a special place in the Argentine psyche, somewhere between legend and reality.

Every year, thousands of people from all over the country flock to San Antonio de Areco for the Festival of Tradition on December 6.

The city is just 120 kilometres from the capital Buenos Aires, but a different world altogether -- a world of horses, pampas (grassland plains) and gauchos who wear daggers in their belts and play folk songs on guitars around campfires.

Every December 6, Argentina celebrates its national day of the gaucho.

And 2022 is special, marking 150 years since the publication of the poem "El Gaucho Martin Fierro" by Jose Hernandez -- a 2,314-verse ode to Argentina's version of the cowboy.

Translated into dozens of languages, the poem tells the melancholic story of a 19th-century gaucho, including his life of nomadic freedom in the expansive pampas and the discrimination he suffered due to his mixed-race origins.

Rebelling against authority and the advance of the city and fences, the character is a cattle thief and brawler.

He is also courageous, loyal and generous, making the gaucho "a kind of rebel 'avenger' in the minds of the poor classes," historian Ezequiel Adamovsky of Argentina's CONICET research council told AFP.

The poem sparked a romanticized obsession with the Argentine horseman and a literary genre that saw dozens of gaucho-themed books "devoured" by rural and working-class readers in particular, he said.

