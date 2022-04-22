Horses give Irish prisoners hope of a stable life

Castlerea, Ireland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The purpose-built stables and adjoining paddock stretch almost as far as the high grey, exterior wall of Castlerea Prison in central Ireland.

For the men held at the medium-security jail in County Roscommon, the horses provide an opportunity to learn practical skills -- and develop more compassion through their work.

The new equine centre -- named "Horses of Hope" by the inmates themselves -- is the first of its kind in Europe and was officially opened this week.

On completion of the course, the prisoners will get a nationally recognised certification in horse care -- a potentially beneficial qualification in a country renowned for its love of horses.

"It could be a life-changing opportunity here so you just have to wait and see," one prisoner, whose name was withheld by the prison authorities, told AFP.

"I am just happy that I'm getting this opportunity and I am going to be taking it with both hands," the prisoner, who is serving a stretch of several years for a violent crime, explained.

"At the end of it, if we do well in this, there could be a job opening at a stud farm or other places around the country," he said following his first three weeks on the course.

"It's relaxing. You can't just come out here and expect to go into the stable to a horse that doesn't know you and just thinking he's going to be alright with you. You have to gain their trust."