Horsfield withdrawn from US Open after Covid-19 positive

New York, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :English golfer Sam Horsfield has withdrawn from this week's 120th US Open Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, organisers said Monday.

The US Golf Association said Horsfield's positive case came after he arrived in New York last week and underwent pre-competition testing.

Horsfield, 23, said in a statement he was "asymptomatic and feeling well." "It goes without saying that I am hugely disappointed to not have the opportunity to play in my 4th U.S. Open but clearly the safety of the tournament and other players is paramount," Horsfield said.

The US Golf Association said Horsfield's place would be taken by Rory Sabbatini, the 44-year-old South African-born professional who now represents Slovakia.

Horsfield is the second player to withdraw from the US Open due to a coronavirus positive.

On Sunday, Scottie Scheffler withdrew from the tournament following a positive case.

This year's US Open was moved from its traditional slot in June after Covid-19 brought sport in North America to a standstill.

This year's tournament starts on Thursday at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck in New York.