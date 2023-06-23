Open Menu

Hospital Doctors In England To Stage Five-day Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Hospital doctors in England on Friday announced the longest strike in the history of the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), in an ongoing row over pay.

Junior doctors -- those below consultant level -- will walk out for five days from 7:00 am (0600 GMT) on July 13 until the same time on July 18, the British Medical Association said.

The stoppage -- just after the NHS marks its 75th anniversary -- follows a 72-hour strike this month in opposition to the government's refusal to budge on its offer of a five-percent pay increase.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said the new strike was "extremely disappointing".

"It puts patient safety and our efforts to cut waiting lists at risk," he told reporters, insisting the government's offer was "fair and reasonable".

But medics say they have seen a 26-percent pay cut in real terms in the last 15 years, as salaries have failed to keep pace with inflation.

They want pay restored to 2008-2009 levels but the government says this would mean an average pay award of about 35 percent this year and is too costly.

Robert Laurenson and Vivek Trivedi, who jointly chair the BMA junior doctors' committee, said the government seemed intent on letting the NHS "decline to the point of collapse".

They highlighted a BMA survey that said more than half (53 percent) of the nearly 2,000 junior doctors who responded had received offers to move abroad in the past four months.

The government of South Australia state had even paid for advertising trucks to be sent to picket lines offering better pay if doctors emigrated, they claimed.

Laurenson and Trivedi said the government was refusing to reopen talks on pay, forcing them to stage "the longest single walkout by doctors in the NHS's history".

The strike could be averted if the government comes up with a "credible offer" on pay restoration, they added.

Related Topics

Australia Same July From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

36 minutes ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

1 hour ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

1 hour ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

1 hour ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

2 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

3 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous