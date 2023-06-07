SYDNEY, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Public hospitals in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) are under sustained pressure, with a record number of ambulance responses and critically-ill patients presenting to emergency departments, according to an official report released on Wednesday.

In its latest Healthcare Quarterly, the NSW Bureau of Health Information pointed out that from January to March this year, ambulance activity continued an upward trend with 347,720 responses - the highest of any quarter since the bureau began reporting in 2010.