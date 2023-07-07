Open Menu

Hot Docs: US Passport Delays Mount Amid Post-Covid Travel Surge

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 09:20 AM

New York, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Nile Khow was in a rush to renew his US passport ahead of a trip overseas, but the passport office in his hometown of Houston was severely backlogged.

So the 20-year-old flew across the country to New York, where his father had managed to book an appointment at a local passport agency.

"I don't know how he did it," the young man said one recent morning in Manhattan, after he submitted his documents in time to catch a flight to London the same evening.

With passport facilities across the United States overloaded due to a post-pandemic tourism rush and a faltering new software system, Americans are facing long wait times, busy queues and travel delays.

David Alwadish, cofounder of passport expediting service ItsEasy, says he hasn't seen such a crunch in more than 40 years in the business.

Many Americans, after two years stuck at home during the pandemic, are now eager to travel abroad and are applying to renew their passports in droves.

