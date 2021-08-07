UrduPoint.com

Hot-shot Director Waititi Shares Indigenous Humor In 'Reservation Dogs'

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Hot-shot director Waititi shares indigenous humor in 'Reservation Dogs'

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Long before he won an Oscar or directed a Marvel superhero blockbuster, Taika Waititi had a recurring problem while making movies about his native Maori community in New Zealand.

"My early films would get negative feedback about them because they were like, 'Well there's not enough cultural specificity,'" he recalled.

"And I was like -- I get what's happening. All they want is to see us riding whales, talking to trees, playing flutes on mountaintops and talking to ghosts, and learning something from our grandmother. And that's it." Now, as one of Hollywood's most in-demand directors, with "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit" under his belt and a "Star Wars" movie on the way, Waititi has the opportunity to "twist those expectations." The result is "Reservation Dogs," a television comedy with dark edges set in an indigenous town in rural Oklahoma, which Waititi co-created and wrote with Sterlin Harjo, a filmmaker of Seminole and Muscogee heritage.

Streaming on Hulu from Monday, it follows a group of Native American teenagers trying to hustle, thieve and bluff their way out of their hometown and off to the land of their dreams -- California.

While Waititi was born 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers) away in a different hemisphere, he and long-time friend Harjo found their stories about growing up in indigenous communities "seemed exactly the same." Part of that was an upbringing that combined traditions handed down over the generations with "a solid diet of pop culture," he told a recent Television Critics Association panel in Los Angeles.

"There's so much humor in our communities -- so many jokers," said Waititi, who played a charismatic but buffoonish ex-con in his acclaimed 2010 New Zealand film "Boy," set in his own childhood Maori village and starring members of his own family.

"Reservation Dogs" draws more on the experiences of Oklahoma-born Harjo, with Waititi initially intending to direct but settling for writing and "just to help get the show made."In between performing sage ceremonies and placing ancient curses on their enemies, its characters scrawl graffiti, compare their Instagram follower counts and listen to hip-hop.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Los Angeles Same Oscar Family TV All From Instagram New Zealand

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

8 hours ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

8 hours ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

8 hours ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

8 hours ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

8 hours ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.