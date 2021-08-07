Hot-shot director Waititi shares indigenous humor in 'Reservation Dogs'

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Long before he won an Oscar or directed a Marvel superhero blockbuster, Taika Waititi had a recurring problem while making movies about his native Maori community in New Zealand.

"My early films would get negative feedback about them because they were like, 'Well there's not enough cultural specificity,'" he recalled.

"And I was like -- I get what's happening. All they want is to see us riding whales, talking to trees, playing flutes on mountaintops and talking to ghosts, and learning something from our grandmother. And that's it." Now, as one of Hollywood's most in-demand directors, with "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit" under his belt and a "Star Wars" movie on the way, Waititi has the opportunity to "twist those expectations." The result is "Reservation Dogs," a television comedy with dark edges set in an indigenous town in rural Oklahoma, which Waititi co-created and wrote with Sterlin Harjo, a filmmaker of Seminole and Muscogee heritage.

Streaming on Hulu from Monday, it follows a group of Native American teenagers trying to hustle, thieve and bluff their way out of their hometown and off to the land of their dreams -- California.

While Waititi was born 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers) away in a different hemisphere, he and long-time friend Harjo found their stories about growing up in indigenous communities "seemed exactly the same." Part of that was an upbringing that combined traditions handed down over the generations with "a solid diet of pop culture," he told a recent Television Critics Association panel in Los Angeles.

"There's so much humor in our communities -- so many jokers," said Waititi, who played a charismatic but buffoonish ex-con in his acclaimed 2010 New Zealand film "Boy," set in his own childhood Maori village and starring members of his own family.

"Reservation Dogs" draws more on the experiences of Oklahoma-born Harjo, with Waititi initially intending to direct but settling for writing and "just to help get the show made."In between performing sage ceremonies and placing ancient curses on their enemies, its characters scrawl graffiti, compare their Instagram follower counts and listen to hip-hop.