Hot Water Wells In Hungary Fuel Switch From Russian Gas

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Szeged, Hungary, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :At plants painted with birds and hedgehogs, hot water from deep underground is being channelled to produce energy and heat for thousands of households in Hungary's third largest city Szeged.

Experts say the project -- billed as Europe's biggest urban heating system overhaul -- can serve as a model for other cities across the continent as EU nations scramble to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Geothermal energy is local, accessible and renewable so why not use it," geologist Tamas Medgyes told AFP beside a recently completed well in the middle of a residential neighbourhood.

The city of 160,000 people, located some 170 kilometres (110 miles) south of Budapest, is one of 12 in the landlocked central European country with geothermal district heating.

When the system is fully built out next year, 27 wells and 16 heating plants will push geothermally heated water through 250 kilometres of pipes to heat 27,000 flats and 400 non-residential consumers.

