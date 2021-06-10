UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hotel Covid Quarantines To Be Lifted For Most Vaccinated Travellers To Canada

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Hotel Covid quarantines to be lifted for most vaccinated travellers to Canada

Ottawa, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Mandatory hotel quarantines will be lifted for fully vaccinated incoming Canadian travellers as early as next month, officials announced Wednesday as Covid-19 cases have started trending down.

The stays of up to three days at government-listed hotels were ordered for arriving airline passengers at their own expense in February to slow the introduction of variants, amid an uptick in Canadians taking foreign vacations despite warnings against non-essential trips.

With a rollout of Covid vaccines now quickening, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said border restrictions would soon be phased out.

"What is currently being considered as the first step in this approach is to allow fully vaccinated individuals currently permitted to enter Canada to do so without the requirement to stay in government-authorized accommodations," Hajdu told a news conference.

"Travellers would have to be fully vaccinated 14 days or more prior to their arrival," she said, adding this was expected to take effect in "early July.

" Canadian citizens, permanent residents, international students and essential workers would still require proof of a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test in order to enter Canada, and be tested again for Covid-19 upon arrival, as well as isolate at home while awaiting those results.

For now, Canada's airspace and borders will remain closed to most others, including tourists.

Canada recorded 600 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, down from a daily high of more than 10,000 cases in April, when public health officials ordered lockdowns in several regions, bringing its total to 1.4 million cases, including almost 26,000 deaths.

As of Wednesday, nearly 24 million Canadians or 63 percent of the population had received at least one vaccine dose, but just three million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Covid-19 tracker website.

Related Topics

Canada Hotel February April July Border From Million

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

47 minutes ago

Man gun down in Mastung

10 minutes ago

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan P ..

10 minutes ago

Ukrainian Government Unwilling to Implement Minsk ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan fully capable to generate more electricit ..

14 minutes ago

UN Condemns' Attack on HALO NGO in Afghanistan, Ca ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.