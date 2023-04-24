UrduPoint.com

Hotel Prices In Japan Rise 15 Pct From Pre-COVID-19 Levels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Hotel prices in Japan rise 15 pct from pre-COVID-19 levels

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :A survey shows that the average hotel price in Japan during the latest quarter rose 15 percent from the same period in 2019, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The survey conducted by STR, a research firm that provides market data on the hotel industry worldwide, shows that the average price for a hotel room in Japan during the January-March quarter was 16,125 Yen (about 120 U.S.

dollars), up by around 15.7 Dollars from the same period in 2019, the report said on Sunday.

STR data also shows that the average hotel price in Tokyo was the highest in the country at 21,587 yen (about 160 dollars), up 17 percent compared to 2019.

STR attributes the increase to the implementation of a government subsidy program aimed at promoting domestic travel and the recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, as well as the yen's weakness and surging consumer prices.

