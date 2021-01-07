House and Senate in recess, US Capitol on lockdown amid protests

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The US House and Senate were forced into emergency recess on Wednesday after protesters supportive of outgoing President Donald Trump breached security cordons and entered the Capitol building after clashing with police.

"Without objection the chair declares the House in recess," congressman Jim McGovern said, banging down the gavel as loud shouts and disturbances could be heard in the public galleries in the chamber.

Officials at the US Capitol declared a lockdown, and lawmakers said on Twitter that they were sheltering in place in their offices, as protesters -- some of them holding Trump flags -- were seen walking through the building.