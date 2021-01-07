UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House And Senate In Recess, US Capitol On Lockdown Amid Protests

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

House and Senate in recess, US Capitol on lockdown amid protests

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The US House and Senate were forced into emergency recess on Wednesday after protesters supportive of outgoing President Donald Trump breached security cordons and entered the Capitol building after clashing with police.

"Without objection the chair declares the House in recess," congressman Jim McGovern said, banging down the gavel as loud shouts and disturbances could be heard in the public galleries in the chamber.

Officials at the US Capitol declared a lockdown, and lawmakers said on Twitter that they were sheltering in place in their offices, as protesters -- some of them holding Trump flags -- were seen walking through the building.

Related Topics

Senate Police Twitter Trump Chamber

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

56 minutes ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

1 hour ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

1 hour ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

1 hour ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

1 hour ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.