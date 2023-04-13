House fire kills five in Japan, police suspect murder-arson

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :A fire ravaged a house in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Aomori early Thursday, killing five people in a possible case of murder-arson, local media reported.

The five bodies were found in the two-story wooden house in the town of Rokunohe in the prefecture.

Local police said they were investigating the cause of the blaze at the house, which was occupied by eight people and completely gutted by the fire. The police said it was possible that the fire was stared deliberately.

Of the victims, one is thought not to be a resident of the house, the police said.

A 68-year-old man and his two grandchildren managed to escape the fire, local reports said, adding that one resident was still at work when the fire completely torched the 340-square-meter property, its garage and a storage shed.

Police said the cause of the fire could have been deliberate and a case of murder-arson, according to local accounts.