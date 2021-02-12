House impeachment prosecutors wrap up case against Trump

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :House prosecutors wrapped up their impeachment case against Donald Trump on Thursday, urging the Senate to convict the former president of inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

"We humbly, humbly ask you to convict President Trump for the crime (of) which he is overwhelmingly guilty," said Representative Joe Neguse, one of the House impeachment managers.

"Because if you don't, if we pretend this didn't happen -- or worse, if we let it go unanswered -- who is to say it won't happen again?"Trump's lawyers will begin his defense on Friday.