UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Votes To Open US Doors To Hong Kong Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:10 AM

House votes to open US doors to Hong Kong residents

Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The House of Representatives voted Monday to welcome Hong Kong residents to live temporarily in the United States, vowing to be a beacon for rights as China clamps down in the territory.

The House moved by consensus to issue so-called Temporary Protected Status for five years to Hong Kong residents, meaning that people from the financial hub will have the right to work in the United States and will not be subject to deportation.

The initiative must still be approved by the Senate, but it enjoys support across party lines -- unlike a previous bid by Democrats to extend the status to Venezuelans that was effectively blocked by President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

Representative Tom Malinowski, a Democrat who sponsored the Hong Kong bill, said the decision to "self-confidently open our doors" was more powerful than moving to "slap a few sanctions" on Chinese officials, as the State Department again did Monday.

"The best way to win against a dictatorship is to pit the strength of our system against the weakness of theirs, to hold up the glaring contrast between our free, open and self-confident democracy against the weakness of the oppressive, closed and fearful system that the communist party has imposed on the Chinese people, including now in Hong Kong," Malinwowski said on the House floor.

"It's actually much more than a humanitarian gesture -- it's one of the best ways to deter China from crushing Hong Kong," he added.

China in June imposed a tough new security law that criminalizes dissent in Hong Kong. Since then, authorities have arrested and jailed young activists who expressed their views and disqualified pro-democracy lawmakers in the city's legislature.

In recent months, former colonial power Britain has offered a pathway for Hong Kong residents to become citizens and Canada has made immigration easier.

If the Senate approves, Hong Kong would be the only wealthy place to enjoy Temporary Protected Status, which has been issued by Congress or the White House to protect hundreds of thousands of people from war-ravaged nations such as Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

The Trump administration has moved to end the status for people from El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal and Sudan, leading to legal challenges and accusations that the outgoing president cares more about keeping out non-white immigrants than ensuring they are out of harm's way.

Related Topics

Somalia Senate Syria China Canada Democracy White House Yemen Trump Young Guatemala Hong Kong El Salvador United States Sudan Nepal Honduras Haiti Hub June Democrats Congress Dictator From Best

Recent Stories

WDU Regional Office honours disability-friendly or ..

16 minutes ago

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

3 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

3 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

3 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.