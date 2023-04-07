Close
Hovland And Rahm Move Clear In Masters First Round

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Augusta, United States, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Norway's Viktor Hovland and Spain's Jon Rahm shared the early clubhouse in the first round of the Masters on Thursday after taking advantages of easier-than-usual conditions at Augusta National to card seven-under par rounds of 65.

Rain in recent days has softened the course, making the often rapid and challenging greens much more benign, and the Europeans put themselves in a strong position with a two-stroke lead over American Cameron Young.

Ireland's Shane Lowry, American Xander Shauffele and Australian Adam Scott were all three strokes behind the leading pair after shooting 68.

Five times Masters champion Tiger Woods looks more likely to be fighting to avoid the cut than for the title after he shot a two-over par 74 in a round that included five bogeys.

Hovland, who was playing in the same group as Woods and Shauffele, got off to a flying start with an eagle on the par-5 second hole, where he followed up a brilliant iron shot with a 25-foot putt.

Further birdies came on the ninth, 11th and 13th holes but the Norwegian was less tidy in the final five holes, finding himself in trouble on the par-5 15th, where he went far to the left but he was able to scramble to make par as he ensured he finished bogey free.

"I would have taken that. That was pretty fun. My game's been feeling good," he said. "But to shoot a 65 bogey-free out here, some things have to go your way. It's not like you can just step up and have that handed to you. So I definitely had some things go my way today but also hit a lot of great shots." Rahm's score was even more impressive given that he started with a double bogey on the first hole after four-putting.

But the world number three quickly made amends with successive birdies and an eagle on the par-5 eighth, where his 249-yard iron shot landed four feet from the pin, meant he reached the turn on three-under.

An excellent back-nine left the Spaniard with a share of the early clubhouse lead and in the strongest position of the pre-tournament favorites.

