How A Kosovo Tourism Hub Became A Judo Juggernaut

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:50 AM

How a Kosovo tourism hub became a judo juggernaut

Peja, Kosovo, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Already famous for its local beer, spectacular scenery and Orthodox monastery, a small city in Kosovo has added another feather to its cap: conveyor belt for Olympic talent.

Peja, known as Pec to Serbs, on the edge of a mountainous national park with wide canyons and craggy peaks, will supply all five of Kosovo's judo hopefuls at this summer's Tokyo Games.

Among them is Majlinda Kelmendi, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Games -- the only medal Kosovo has ever won, in the only Olympics it has competed in since declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.

"Majlinda and other judokas have spread the good name of our country -- no embassy could represent us better," says Driton Agusholli, a telecoms worker from Peja.

Kelmendi's feat sparked a craze for judo in Kosovo, which now has six judo schools, 17 clubs and 1,200 registered judoka, as practitioners are known.

But neither the rise of Peja -- a city of less than 100,000 people -- nor Kelmendi's Olympic triumph came without a struggle.

The roots of the achievement go back to the implosion of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, and how this affected one man: judo coach Driton 'Toni' Kuka.

