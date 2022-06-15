Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The far-flung Amazon region where a British journalist and a Brazilian Indigenous expert disappeared has become a haven for drug trafficking and environmental crimes because of increasing lawlessness and an absent state, experts say.

The Javari Valley, where veteran correspondent Dom Phillips and respected indigenous specialist Bruno Pereira went missing on June 5, is one of the remotest places on Earth, a vast expanse of thick jungle in northwestern Brazil near the Peruvian and Colombian borders.

Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, were last seen boating up the Itaquai river just outside the Javari Valley Indigenous Reservation, a territory bigger than Austria that is home to an estimated 6,300 Indigenous inhabitants, including 19 uncontacted tribes.

The region is suffering from a surge of illicit activity, blamed on drug gangs with links to other crimes including illegal fishing on Indigenous lands -- something Pereira had long fought, making him a target of death threats.

The men's disappearance remains unsolved, but investigators have found their belongings and are analyzing suspected human remains, fueling fears they were murdered.

Two suspects have been arrested.

Experts on the Javari Valley told AFP drug gangs and illegal mining, logging and poaching rings have capitalized on weaker enforcement by Brazilian authorities in recent years to expand their presence.

"What happened to Bruno and Dom is the result of an increase in organized crime, which is in turn explained by the absence of the state," said Antenor Vaz, head of Brazilian Indigenous affairs agency FUNAI's operations in the region from 2006 to 2009.