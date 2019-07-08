UrduPoint.com
How Conspiracy Theories Followed Man To The Moon

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

How conspiracy theories followed man to the Moon

Paris, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :It was the biggest piece of supposed fake news before the term "fake news" was even invented.

Millions of people across the world still believe that no one has ever walked on the Moon, and that the images that NASA broadcast in July 1969 were shot in a Hollywood studio.

Thousands of internet sites are devoted to "proving" that the landing never happened, or calling into question the whole Apollo 11 mission.

Some claim that NASA did not have the technological know-how to pull off such a coup, or that if it did that it wasn't done with a human crew -- who would surely have been fried alive by cosmic rays.

Others tout possible alien involvement, which of course has been covered up -- as has the lunar civilisation the astronauts discovered...

But almost all the conspiracy theories focus on supposed anomalies in the grainy photos and videos which NASA sent back to Earth.

Shadows in the footage show they were suspect, as is the absence of stars in the sky in some images -- theories which have long since been refuted by scientists.

Yet theories live on regardless of proof from the Lunar Orbiter in 2009 which showed the abandoned modules from Apollo 11, 14, 15, 16 and 17 still on the Moon's surface.

