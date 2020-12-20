UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

How N.Ireland Changes When Brexit Transition Ends?

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:00 AM

How N.Ireland changes when Brexit transition ends?

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Northern Ireland will be subject to unique arrangements on tax, borders and trade when the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

London and Brussels agreed on the plan -- separate to the talks on a post-Brexit trade deal -- to prevent a hard border between the province and EU member Ireland. The frontier became a flashpoint during more than two decades of violence over British rule of Northern Ireland.

Here is what will change? - Border rules - Under the special arrangements, Northern Ireland will align with the EU's single market regulations and the customs union.

This means from January 1 goods arriving in Northern Ireland from mainland Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) will be travelling within the UK while in effect crossing the EU-UK border.

A pact between Brussels and London aims to minimise port checks and disruption on goods bound for Northern Ireland as their final destination.

But freight scheduled to travel onwards to Ireland or any other EU member will be subject to the same controls as all UK-EU trade, with checks taking place at Northern Irish ports and airports.

- Food checks - Under the "Northern Ireland protocol", agricultural foods arriving in Northern Ireland from mainland Britain will require new paperwork and checks starting in 2021.

London and Brussels recently agreed a "grace period" until April 1 for supermarkets and suppliers to prevent disruption to food stocks, as officials warned port will not be ready to handle the checks.

- Tariffs - The deal to minimise disruption on freight bound for Northern Ireland from mainland Britain means most goods will not face tariffs.

However, businesses will need to register for a "trusted trader scheme", declaring that Northern Ireland is its final destination.

"The scheme will be open only to businesses established in Northern Ireland, or businesses who meet certain closely linked criteria," the UK government said.

- Value-added tax - EU value-added tax (VAT) law will continue to apply in Northern Ireland.

The British government has said it will apply "on goods moving to, from and within Northern Ireland".

However, the province will remain part of the UK's VAT system, which firms will use to reclaim tax on trade with EU companies.

- NI-EU trade - While Northern Ireland will remain a part of the United Kingdom, it will be able to continue unfettered trade with the Republic of Ireland and other EU member states from January 1.

This will remain true whether or not Britain and the EU seal a wider deal on their future trading relationship.

Some have suggested it may give business in the province an edge over mainland British counterparts.

Related Topics

Business Brussels London Same Wales Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January April May December Border Stocks Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

8 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

9 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

9 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

9 hours ago

Rangers strike late to extend lead to 16 points

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.