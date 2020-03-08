UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

How One Woman Is Taking On Vietnam's 'big Coal'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:10 PM

How one woman is taking on Vietnam's 'big coal'

Hanoi, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :As a child, Nguy Thi Khanh used to lie in the grass in her Vietnamese village and watch toxic emissions from nearby coal plants float past like clouds.

Today she is one of the few voices in Vietnam taking on the industry -- a rare female climate crusader pushing for renewables in a country where dirty energy is on the rise.

At 43, she has already founded Green ID, Vietnam's best-known environmental NGO, convinced the government to reduce some of its coal targets, helped spark a national conversation about rising air and water pollution, and won international plaudits for her work.

But it is not without risks: Dissent is not tolerated by the Vietnamese government and many activists have wound up in jail for speaking up against authorities.

"When we got global recognition, vested interest groups recognised who their enemy is and they are very powerful," she says, adding that she has learnt to safely work within the bounds of civil society laws to try and shift the government's policies on green energy.

Khanh admires Greta Thunberg, who has brought civil disobedience in the name of the environment to the world's stage for a new generation, but concedes that particular brand of activism is not possible in Vietnam.

Even as 2020 is being hailed the year of climate action worldwide, she must walk a tightrope -- driving change without falling foul of authorities or well-connected big energy firms in the one-party state.

Khanh has watched with dread as the communist country of 95 million struggled to balance breakneck economic growth with environmental sustainability.

"I have three kids, I always remind them that your future will not be like my current life. Our generation has more resources than you will," she says of her motivation to drive change, despite the risks.

