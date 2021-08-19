How the scramble to leave Afghanistan is unfolding

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :With the Taliban returning to power in Afghanistan, foreign nations are scrambling to get their citizens and Afghans who worked with them out of the country.

The United States is looking to get thousands of its citizens out of the country before an August 31 deadline, saying the Taliban has guaranteed them safe passage.

"We are going to evacuate everybody that we can physically, possibly evacuate, and will conduct this process for as long as we possibly can," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.

So far, Washington has taken out roughly 3,200 people on 13 flights, but around 11,000 US nationals remain.

Thousands of US soldiers are at Kabul's airport, and the Pentagon plans to ramp up flights of its huge C-17 transport jets to as many as two dozen a day.

The first Dutch evacuation flight reportedly left Kabul without a single Dutch national on board after passengers were blocked by US troops.

"The Americans were guarding the gate. I showed my passport and said I was Dutch," a man told Dutch media outlet NOS.

"After saying three times that I was Dutch, he told me to keep my distance otherwise he would shoot." Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said the Americans gave the plane 30 minutes on the tarmac before ordering it to leave, and pleaded for the US to "give us more time".

But the Netherlands did manage to evacuate its first nationals on Wednesday, with 35 on board a plane headed for Georgian capital Tbilisi, the Dutch defence ministry tweeted.

Most people who sought refuge in the French embassy in Kabul are now out of the country.

"Nearly 200 Afghans who worked for France or who are under threat have just been evacuated from Kabul, as well as French and foreign nationals," President Emmanuel Macron tweeted earlier Wednesday.

The army A400M transport plane carrying 25 French nationals and 184 Afghans "from civil society in need of protection" arrived in Paris Wednesday evening. Many of those on board were women and children.

Also on board were four Dutch nationals, an Irishman and two Kenyans.

burs-jv/jj/