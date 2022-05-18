UrduPoint.com

How Tom Cruise Survived The End Of The Star Era

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 09:50 AM

How Tom Cruise survived the end of the star era

Cannes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Tom Cruise jets into Cannes on Wednesday for the first time in 30 years to launch "Top Gun: Maverick", and much has changed in the film industry since his last visit -- except his continued box office power.

That kind of longevity is a rare thing in Hollywood where superhero franchises have become far more financially important to studios than individual actors and actresses.

When Cruise was last in Cannes for the premiere of the ill-fated "Far and Away" with his then-wife Nicole Kidman, he was just one among many in the Hollywood star system.

It was 1992 and the likes of Kevin Costner, Mel Gibson and Bruce Willis ruled the roost -- all Names that have since faded.

"Cruise is unusual as someone who has managed to retain that commercial weight even as the studios have become dominated by superhero franchise films," said Paul McDonald, professor of media industries at King's College London.

"And it's particularly remarkable given that he's going to be 60 this year." According to analysis site The Numbers, Cruise's 39 films as lead actor have pulled in just shy of $8.5 billion (8 billion Euros) worldwide.

"Top Gun: Maverick" could add as much as $390 million from the US alone, according to Box Office Pro.

And with gushing reviews from critics, it looks set to cement his status as, in the words of IndieWire, "the last Hollywood movie star of his kind -- short as ever but still larger-than-life in an age where most famous actors are only as big as their action figures."

Related Topics

Film And Movies Visit London Lead SITE Tom Cruise Bruce Willis Nicole Kidman Kevin Costner Media All From Industry Top Weight Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2022

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th May 2022

32 minutes ago
 North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

9 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

9 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

9 hours ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.