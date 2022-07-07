UrduPoint.com

How UK Conservative Leadership Contests Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

How UK Conservative leadership contests work

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Boris Johnson's resignation announcement Thursday sets the stage for a leadership battle in his Conservative party that will determine who becomes Britain's next prime minister.

The election of a new Tory leader -- the third in six years -- is a contest traditionally filled with twists, turns, bandwagons and backstabbing.

Here is a guide to how the unusual process works: - The process - Johnson said he will step down as party leader on Thursday. He plans to remain in office as prime minister until a successor is chosen.

The timetable to nominate his replacement will be set out next week.

Party grandees hope to conclude the two-stage contest well before the Conservative party holds its annual conference in October.

The first stage will see the 358 Conservative members of parliament whittle the nominees down to two, via successive rounds of voting in which the bottom candidate is eliminated each time.

The second stage will involve tens of thousands of grassroots party members picking the winner in a secret ballot.

Last time, Johnson defeated Jeremy Hunt in the final ballot of members.

Whoever wins takes over what may be one of Europe's hardest jobs.

Johnson delivered Brexit after winning a thumping election victory in December 2019.

But the fallout of the divisive EU divorce, on top of the cost of the coronavirus pandemic and global headwinds from the war in Ukraine, has given Britain near double-digit inflation.

Once formally appointed as prime minister by head of state Queen Elizabeth II, the new Conservative leader must address the cost-of-living crisis and rapidly repair the party's fortunes before the next election, which is due in 2024 at the latest.

- The contest - The jockeying for position is already underway after finance minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit Johnson's scandal-tainted government on Tuesday.

Potential runners who are popular with Tory members include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Other candidates may run in the hope of a good showing that would boost their chances of a prime post in the new cabinet.

In past contests, successive rounds of voting have taken place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The new leader is chosen by Conservative party members of at least three months' standing.

They mail in their ballots after listening to the two finalists debate each other across various venues over several weeks.

May skipped this stage in the July 2016 leadership contest because her last remaining rival, Andrea Leadsom, withdrew.

- The intrigue - British politics are in tumult and few would dare predict how events will unfold.

Conservative lawmakers will be torn between backing contenders who best reflect their own views, particularly on Brexit, while also appealing to the wider electorate.

MPs can coalesce around certain candidates or try to block someone they dislike from making the final run-off, with conventional wisdom that the least hated contender often prevails.

Those twists and turns give the Conservative leadership contests their drama. Before 1965, the leader simply "emerged" from talks among party bigwigs.

Johnson -- a divisive figure even within his own party in 2019 but seen as a likely general election vote-winner -- was the clear favourite to succeed May.

Before then, however, the early favourite never won.

That included Johnson in 2016, when May won. Johnson was the frontrunner before being "knifed in the front" by running mate Michael Gove and dropping out.

May's predecessor David Cameron also overcame initial favourite David Davis in 2005.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Ukraine Europe Parliament Divorce Guide David Wallace Turkish Lira David Cameron Brexit May July October December 2016 2019 Post From Government Cabinet Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aviation Ministry cuts PIA fares by 20 per cent fo ..

Aviation Ministry cuts PIA fares by 20 per cent for Eid days

20 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza bids farwell to Wimbledon tournament

Sania Mirza bids farwell to Wimbledon tournament

38 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: ..

Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: Lawyer

54 minutes ago
 What Babar Azam is doing these days?

What Babar Azam is doing these days?

1 hour ago
 Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

3 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.