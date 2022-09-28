UrduPoint.com

How Verstappen Can Win Second F1 Crown In Singapore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 09:40 AM

How Verstappen can win second F1 crown in Singapore

Singapore, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Red Bull's Max Verstappen is on the brink of a second consecutive Formula One world championship after five race wins in a row.

Another race victory in Singapore on Sunday could secure the title with five grands prix to go, but it will depend on the results of his nearest rivals.

Verstappen is 116 points clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with teammate Sergio Perez nine points further back.

The Dutchman will clinch the title on Sunday at the Marina Bay circuit if he wins and: -- Leclerc finishes ninth or lower AND Perez is fourth or lower or fifth or lower with the fastest lap because that wins a bonus point.

If Verstappen wins and claims the extra point for fastest lap, the title is his if: -- Leclerc finishes eighth or lower AND Perez fourth or lower.

If Verstappen fails to win in Singapore, the battle moves to Japan on October 9.

In the unlikely event that anyone finishes the season level on points with Verstappen, the Dutchman would retain his title by virtue of recording the most race wins, having already taken 11 of the first 16 grands prix.

George Russell is still in mathematical title contention in his Mercedes, but is 132 points behind so a Verstappen victory would end his hopes.

Related Topics

World Mercedes Singapore Japan October Sunday Event Ferrari Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

22 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

27 minutes ago
 UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

9 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

9 hours ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

9 hours ago
 Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-l ..

Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-led protests

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.