How Visions Of The Moon Inspired Centuries Of Storytellers

Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Paris, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :By landing on the Moon in 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin arrived at a place which, up until that point, had been the stuff of fantasy.

But even after they transformed fantasy into fact, it is a place that continues to capture the imagination of storytellers, as it has for centuries.

Literature, novels, cinema... from antiquity to the present, the Moon has been the object of any number of imaginary expeditions.

As far back as the second century BC, the satirist Lucian of Samosata, in "True Stories", imagined a voyage to the Moon that saw the author and his fellow travellers find the King of the Moon caught up in a war with the King of the Sun.

In the 17th century, French writer Cyrano de Bergerac -- the real one, not the character in Edmond Rostand's famous play -- wrote a tale titled "The Other World: Comical History of the States and Empires of the Moon".

Baron Munchausen travelled to the Moon in a flying boat in German writer Rudolf Erich Raspe's 1785 fantasy.

And the 17th-century astronomer Johannes Kepler imagined demons on the Moon in his story titled "The Dream".

In more modern times, science fiction pioneer H.G. Wells imagined a sophisticated race of insect-like creatures living below the satellite's surface in "The First Men on the Moon".

Wells's adventurers reached the Moon using a substance that negated the forces of gravity.

Verne, in his 1865 tale "From the Earth the Moon", was a little less fanciful, shooting his travellers across space in a giant cannon.

A century or so later Armstrong, travelling back from the Moon, referred to Verne's tale in one of his television broadcasts.

More recently still, one of Herge's 1950s Tintin adventures featured a visit to the Moon -- and even Snowy, his loyal dog, got a spacesuit.

