UrduPoint.com

HPV Vaccines 'substantially' Reduce Cervical Cancer Risk: Study

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:00 AM

HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

Paris, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Cervical cancer cases plummeted among British women who received a vaccination against the human papillomavirus, according to a study published Thursday.

In comparing cervical cancer and precancer rates before and after an HPV immunisation programme was introduced in England in 2008, the researchers found a "substantial reduction", especially among the youngest women to have received the jab, according to results published in The Lancet medical journal.

"Our study provides the first direct evidence of the effect of HPV vaccination using the bivalent Cervarix vaccine on cervical cancer incidence," the authors wrote.

The estimated risk reduction was most notable among those who had been vaccinated at the earliest possible ages of 12-13 years old, with an 87 percent drop. Those immunised between ages 16-18 saw a 34 percent dip, the study found.

Cervical cancer, which is caused by HPV -- a common sexually transmitted infection -- is preventable with reliable and safe vaccines, and also curable if caught early and treated.

Last year, the World Health Organization launched a global strategy to eliminate the disease, which is one of the most common female cancers and kills hundreds of thousands annually.

While the latest study appears to support the broad use of HPV vaccines, uptake and availability of the shots pose an issue, according to a commentary accompanying the results.

"Even in a wealthy country, such as England with free access to HPV immunisation, uptake has not reached the 90% vaccination target of girls aged 15 years set by WHO," wrote gynaecologists Maggie Cruickshank and Mihaela Grigore.

"Covid-19 is an additional challenge to delivering HPV vaccination but only adds to a long list, including access to affordable vaccines, infrastructure for low temperature-controlled supply chains, delivery, and waste disposal."The authors of the study also noted several limitations, including that cervical cancer rarely appears in the age group they surveyed -- individuals who today are no older than 25 -- even in the absence of vaccines.

Related Topics

World Women Cancer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2021

5 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day ..

Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

9 hours ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.