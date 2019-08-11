UrduPoint.com
HR Abuses Taking Place In IoK Unacceptable:Jeremy Corbyn

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 08:40 PM

HR abuses taking place in IoK unacceptable:Jeremy Corbyn

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn Sunday said the human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was deeply disturbing and the human rights abuses taking place were unacceptable.

"The rights of Kashmiri people must be respected and United Nations resolutions implemented", Jeremy Corbyn, who is leading the Labour Party since 2015, said in a tweet.\867

