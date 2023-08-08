Open Menu

HRDF Helps Employ 201,000 Saudis In First Half 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

HRDF helps employ 201,000 Saudis in first half 2023

Riyadh, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) has helped employ 201,000 Saudi citizens in the private sector in the first half of this year through its various programs and initiatives, a 34% increase over the same period last year, when 150,000 people were employed through the fund.

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of HRDF board of Directors Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi stressed that the fund gets support from the wise leadership to develop the skills and capabilities of Saudis, increase their engagement in the labor market, encourage the private sector to localize jobs, strengthen partnerships with the training authorities, employ and empower national cadres, and increase their competitiveness and endurance in the labor market.

Related Topics

Saudi Citizens Same Market From Jobs

Recent Stories

DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

35 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

46 minutes ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

58 minutes ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

2 hours ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

2 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

2 hours ago
DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

2 hours ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

3 hours ago
 Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous