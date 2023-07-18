HRH crown prince accompanies Turkish President from Al-Salam palace to his place of residence

(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, escorted this evening President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkyie, upon his departure from Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah to his place residence.

The President of the Republic of Turkyie presented two Turkish-made electric cars as a gift to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince. --