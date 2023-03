HRH Crown Prince arrives in Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, arrived on Sunday in Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah.

Upon arrival at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, HRH the Crown Prince was received by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Region, and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Region.

HRH the Crown Prince was accompanied by Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet; Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports; Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense; member of Council of Senior Scholars and advisor at the Royal Court Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, along with other ministers.