HRH Crown Prince Attends The Kingdom's Official Reception For Riyadh's Bid To Host World Expo 2030

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 10:50 AM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, attended today the Kingdom's official reception held in Paris, to support Riyadh's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

The official reception was held by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City for delegates of the 179 member states of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the organization responsible for overseeing and regulating World Expos.

The Riyadh Expo 2030 represents an opportunity for the Kingdom to share its story of unprecedented national transformation with other countries and peoples from around the world, and Saudi Arabia's official reception is part of the nomination procedure to host the Riyadh Expo 2030.

The event aimed at showcasing the capital's readiness, plans, and projects to host the Expo, as a prelude to the vote which will designate the host city at the next General Assembly in November 2023.

This comes as the Riyadh candidacy file is receiving the unconditional support from the Kingdom's leadership, along with the joint efforts from all government agencies, as well as the contribution of Saudi society.

