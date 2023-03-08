HRH Crown Prince, Chairman of Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council review latest Yemen developments

Riyadh, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met at the Royal Court of Al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh on Wednesday with Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, and a council member.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in Yemen and affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ongoing support for the Council, the Yemeni government, and the Yemeni people.

The meeting also affirmed the Kingdom's continuous support for all efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations to achieve security, stability, and development in Yemen.

The meeting was attended by Chief of General Intelligence Khalid Al-Humaidan and Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jaber.