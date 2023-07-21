HRH crown prince condoles Algerian President over bus crash victims

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria over the victims of the traffic accident of a passenger bus that crashed in the state of Tamanrasset in southern Algeria.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince said, "I have learned of the news of the crash of a passenger bus in state of Tamanrasset, which resulted in deaths, and injuries.

As I send to Your Highness, the families of the deceased my deepest and sincerest condolences, I pray to Allah Almighty to bless the deceased with His mercy, and grant the injured a speedy recovery."