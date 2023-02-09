HRH Crown Prince Condoles Crown Prince of Kuwait on Death of Sheikh Fadhel Homoud Al-Ali Al-Malik Al-Sabah

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, , Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolence to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, on the death of late Sheikh Fadhel Homoud Al-Ali Al-Malik Al-Sabah.

In his cable, HRH Crown Prince said, "I have received the news of the death of late Sheikh Fadhel Homoud Al-Ali Al-Malik Al-Sabah, and I send to Your Highness and the family of the deceased my deepest and sincere condolences, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon his soul."