UrduPoint.com

HRH Crown Prince Condoles Crown Prince Of Kuwait On Death Of Sheikh Fadhel Homoud Al-Ali Al-Malik Al-Sabah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 09:20 AM

HRH Crown Prince Condoles Crown Prince of Kuwait on Death of Sheikh Fadhel Homoud Al-Ali Al-Malik Al-Sabah

Riyadh, , Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolence to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, on the death of late Sheikh Fadhel Homoud Al-Ali Al-Malik Al-Sabah.

In his cable, HRH Crown Prince said, "I have received the news of the death of late Sheikh Fadhel Homoud Al-Ali Al-Malik Al-Sabah, and I send to Your Highness and the family of the deceased my deepest and sincere condolences, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon his soul."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kuwait Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Family

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral busine ..

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral business groups to promote private s ..

51 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

8 hours ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

9 hours ago
 Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of ..

Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of their home in Türkiye

9 hours ago
 Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During ..

Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During Trump Admin., 1 at Start of Bi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.